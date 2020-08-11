Lindblad: Small Ships to Drive Successful Restart

The small ships of Lindblad Expeditions will be key going forward, said Sven-Olof Lindblad, on the company's Monday afternoon earnings call.

"Everyone I speak to says the same thing. You are fortunate to have small ships and that is true for so, so many reasons. The sheer logistics starting will again be far easier because of our size. Clearly, we can manage medical solutions more effectively," he said.

"We did not require ports, except when we began an end and even if there was a problem with space, we could function (turnarounds) from anchor. We are also finding the countries are way happier with the idea of smaller ships and our brand stands for small and remote," Lindblad continued.

Of note, Lindblad was in French Polynesia for the earnings call, where he is hoping to ramp up capacity with deployment in 2021.

"There is a clear opportunity here to turn this into a much more major geography for us in the post-COVID situation," he explained.