Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Lindblad: Small Ships to Drive Successful Restart

Sven Olaf Lindblad

The small ships of Lindblad Expeditions will be key going forward, said Sven-Olof Lindblad, on the company's Monday afternoon earnings call.

"Everyone I speak to says the same thing. You are fortunate to have small ships and that is true for so, so many reasons. The sheer logistics starting will again be far easier because of our size. Clearly, we can manage medical solutions more effectively," he said.

"We did not require ports, except when we began an end and even if there was a problem with space, we could function (turnarounds) from anchor. We are also finding the countries are way happier with the idea of smaller ships and our brand stands for small and remote," Lindblad continued.

Of note, Lindblad was in French Polynesia for the earnings call, where he is hoping to ramp up capacity with deployment in 2021.

"There is a clear opportunity here to turn this into a much more major geography for us in the post-COVID situation," he explained.

 

 

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Coca Cola
Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

2021 Cruise Industry News European Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

113 Ships | 237,024 Berths | $65 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

New 2020 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

2021 Cruise Industry News European Market Report

USA River Cruise Report

River Cruise Report

Highlights:

Close to Home

New Ships

New Operators

Capacity Metrics

2020-2024

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report