Bahamas Paradise Reveals Big Incentives for Group Bookings

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has announced incentives for travel advisors who book new 2021 group sailings to Grand Bahama Island or Nassau.

Advisors can offer their clients a getaway to familiar, uncrowded destinations that are close to home, receiving up to 20 percent commission and no initial deposit required on bookings made by October 1, 2020, according to a press release.

“We pride ourselves on continually offering travel advisors new incentives for partnering with us, especially during difficult times when we need each other most,” said Francis Riley, senior vice president, sales, and marketing, of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line. “Booking groups can be a complex process, and we wanted not only to provide perks for advisors but also their clients, making traveling with us easier and more affordable than ever.”

Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking