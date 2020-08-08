Return with Regent Extended for Most Summer 2021 Voyages

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has extended its Return with Regent promotion for bookings made by August 31, 2020, on 2021 Alaska, Northern Europe and Mediterranean voyages. The line has also extended its popular $100 Gift Card incentive for Travel Partners in U.S. and Canada.

The offer includes a $1,000 Shipboard Credit and 50% Reduced Deposits, as well as the security of Regent Reassurance, which allows guests to cancel their cruise up to 15 days before departure date and receive a 100% Future Cruise Credit. The Regent Reassurance “cancel for any reason” policy now applies to reservations made by August 31, 2020, for all voyages departing through October 31, 2021.

Travel Advisors will also earn a $100 Gift Card for every new deposited booking on applicable Return with Regent voyages made by August 31, 2020. The gift card will be paid within sixty days of the end of the promotion, not after sailing. Eligible bookings must be registered at www.rssc.com/2020GiftCard by August 31, 2020.

“The response to our Return with Regent promotion by both our loyal guests and valued Travel Advisors has been phenomenal and I encourage all travel professionals to take advantage of this fantastic promotion to secure the benefits for themselves and their clients,” said Randall Soy Executive Vice President Sales & Marketing, Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Travel Advisors continue to impress throughout these unprecedented times and I hope that Return with Regent helps them close sales, not only for their business, but also so they can enjoy a very much deserved $100 Gift Card.”