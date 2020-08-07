Fred. Olsen to Use Havana as Homeport

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines today announced that the 2021-2022 Caribbean season aboard the Braemar will be served with the turnaround port of Havana, Cuba.

Fred. Olsen is relaunching its Caribbean itineraries for next year to showcase two types of holiday experience for guests: those looking to refresh and refuel with some winter sunshine, and those looking to immerse themselves in the history and vibrant culture of the islands they visit, the company said.

Clare Ward, Director of Product and Customer Service at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said:

“Too often the Caribbean is thought of as a single destination, but it is so much more than that, with so many islands offering different and unique yet equally exceptional experiences.

“The eastern Caribbean, with destinations such as St Kitts and St Maarten provide the perfect setting for those looking to recharge their batteries and enjoy the laid back way of life while escaping the colder winter temperatures back home. Guests can take in the many stunning waterfalls and beaches in St Lucia, take a trip on a Rhum Runner in Grenada and indulge their Bob Marley knowledge in Port Royal.

“Meanwhile the western islands offer endless opportunities to explore, immerse and learn. For example, during calls into Cozumel, guests can explore the Mayan Ruins – one of the Seven Wonders of the World – and trek through the jungles in Belize.

“Using Havana, Cuba, as our new turnaround base allows us to really showcase the Caribbean in all its glory. It also means we can offer extended stays into Havana so that our guests have plenty of time to enjoy this vibrant city, with late-night departures or overnight stays where possible.

“Havana has always delivered high guest satisfaction ratings on our sailings, so it is great to be able to offer more opportunities for them to explore this wonderful port.”

To mark the new turnaround port, Fred. Olsen’s virtual cruise will this week sail around the beautiful islands of the Caribbean, with Basse-Terre, St Kitts; Port Royal in Jamaica and, of course, Havana, Cuba.