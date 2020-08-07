Silversea Enhances Marketing Tools for Agents

Silversea Cruises,has enhanced its online suite of marketing resources and sales tools for travel advisors, according to a press release.

Named Marketing Central, the revamped platform will enable travel advisors to grow their businesses, offering access to an expanded portfolio of tools that have been designed to make selling Silversea easier than ever, the company said.

The enhanced Marketing Central provides a convenient, one-stop shop for all marketing needs. It includes simplified access to a robust inventory of marketing assets, the latest incentives and fares available to travel advisors, and much more, with web pages optimized for faster loading times.

Marketing Central enables travel advisors to create effective campaigns that feature high-impact, customizable marketing materials. These include single and multi-voyage flyers that the travel advisor can build to highlight up to 10 Silversea itineraries tailored to clients' interests; Silversea's pre-prepared web banners, which boost digital traffic and drive demand; promotional flyers that can be personalized with the agency's logo, contact information and a call to action; and invitations for the travel advisor's Silversea-branded event.

Additional featured materials include Silversea's latest brochures, destination toolkits that can be used to build a destination-based campaign, and selling tools designed to generate business and improve advisors’ skillsets. Travel advisors can also browse and quickly download Silversea images, videos and logos; view current exclusive offers; access company press releases; read inspiring articles on Silversea’s travel blog, Discover; and connect with the Silversea sales support team.

"We are delighted to provide our valued travel advisors with these enhancements to our online suite of marketing resources," said Barbara Muckermann, Silversea's Chief Marketing Officer. "In the current environment, digital marketing is more important than ever and we have moved quickly to enhance our digital marketing tools to support our travel advisor partners with their marketing activities. Our goal is to make it faster and easier for travel advisors to leverage Marketing Central's wealth of information and tools to grow their business with Silversea, especially now when their clients are dreaming more and more about their future travels."