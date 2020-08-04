Norway Restricts Cruise Traffic for Next 14 Days

Norwegian authorities are reportedly restricting cruise ships with more than 100 passengers from sailing in Norwegian waters for the next 14 days, according to the newspaper VG, seemingly awaiting the final outcome of the COVID-19 outbreak on Hurtigruten’s Roald Amundsen.

Cruises underway are allowed to complete their itineraries but passengers and crew will not be able to go ashore.

The restrictions do not apply to ferries or other shipping.

Since the ship’s July 17 and 24 sailings to Svalbard, 36 crew and five passengers from the Roald Amundsen have tested positive for the virus. Four are said to be hospitalized, the others have been isolated with the crew staying aboard the ship in Tromsø.

The infected crew members are from the Philippines and were not quarantined before joining the ship, according to Norwegian media reports.

Approximately 40 passengers are also quarantined in Tromsø.