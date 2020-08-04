Atlas Ocean Reveals Multi-Day Shore Excursions

Atlas Ocean Voyage today announced MAX SHORE, extended, regional odysseys that include a complimentary, three- to six-day overland adventure during the voyage.

With MAX SHORE, Atlas Ocean Voyages said it delivers a complete, guided land-and-sea luxury experience so adventurers can immerse themselves more deeply in the attractions, traditions and excitement surrounding the Black Sea and the Holy Land.

Furthermore, Travel Advisors who book their clients on 2021 MAX SHORE odysseys will receive a $500 or $750 gift card now – and 15 percent commission at time of their clients’ sailing – known as GET PAID NOW.

“No other cruise brand offers an included, multi-day overland adventure like Atlas Ocean Voyages does with MAX SHORE,” said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “Essentially, we’ve combined two unforgettable, travel experiences – a luxury cruise and a fascinating land tour – into one without compromising either. Usually, tour extensions are at an additional cost and require more days pre- or post-cruise, but MAX SHORE includes the extended, overland adventure for guests without having to extend their travel time.”

“The great thing about MAX SHORE is that they are sold as one commissionable package with everything included,” said Brandon Townsley, Vice President of Sales and Trade Partnerships. “We’ve seamlessly wrapped cruise, land adventures, cultural immersions and transportation in one complete package for Travel Advisors to sell. It’s a great value and Travel Advisors GET PAID NOW and earn a great commission.”

Adventurers and like-spirited travelers currently have a choice of two 2021 MAX SHORE options aboard World Navigator, launching in July 2021, with more to be announced.

The 16-night “Black Sea in Full” MAX SHORE, departing July 28, 2021, from Athens (Piraeus), Greece, will delve into Ukraine, Romania, Bulgaria, Turkey, Georgia, and Russia, and include an exclusive three-day/two-night overland adventure from Odessa to Kiev and Pripyat, Ukraine.

The 24-night “Comprehensive Anatolia & The Holy Land” MAX SHORE, departing August 13, 2021, will immerse guests in Europe, Western Asia, and Jordan, starting with an overnight in Istanbul. The World Navigator will then circumnavigate the Levantine Sea to Athens (Piraeus), calling at Troy (Kepez), Bozcaada, Dikili, Esphesus (Kusadasi), Bodrum, Marmaris, Fethieye, Kekova Island, and Demre, Turkey; Patmos and Heraklion (Crete), Greece; Limassol, Cyprus; and Cairo (Port Said) and Alexandria, Egypt. At Ashdod, Israel, guests depart on a six-day/five-night MAX SHORE caravan journey through Israel and Jordan, where they visit the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Petra; head off-road with a local Bedouin team for desert glamping under the stars; and delve into the rich history and cultures found in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Jaffa, Masada, and Madaba on this carefully guided expedition.