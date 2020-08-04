India Green Lights Cruises, Jalesh to Start in November

Jalesh Cruises is back from its pause, as the company announced it will return to operation with the Karnika with a Nov. 6 departure.

The news follows the Indian Government's announcement that it will permit cruise ships to commence sailing from October 1.

Jalesh said it will offer all passengers free rapid COVID-19 and all other flu related testing at the time of embarkation. Passengers will receive their test results in 15 minutes and be able to board hte ship.

Jurgen Bailom, President and CEO, Jalesh Cruises said: “The announcement by the Indian Government to permit sailing by cruise companies comes as a fresh breath of air to all of us. We have been waiting to set sail with passengers and we eagerly await November. The health and safety of our passengers and our crew has been and will always be our priority. I would like to reassure our valued guests that they would not find a safer and cleaner ship than Karnika. We eagerly wait to welcome guests onboard the Karnika with open arms and promise them an experience that will wipe away the gloom of the last few months. Our guests will return home invigorated, refreshed and all charged up after their voyage.”