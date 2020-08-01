Crystal Cancels Remaining 2020 Ocean Cruises

Citing the constantly changing variables related to COVID-19, coupled with differing restrictions for international travel, Crystal Cruises has cancelled all remaining ocean voyages aboard the Symphony, Serenity and Esprit through the end of 2020.

"We extend our deepest apologies for this situation that is beyond our control and is a great frustration to all of us. Everyone at Crystal, along with the officers and crew of our ships fleetwide, are extremely disappointed that we were compelled to take this action as we were looking forward to exploring together," the company said. " While we are looking forward to welcoming our valued guests back aboard again as soon as possible, we will not do so until it is deemed safe by governing health authorities."

The company will provide guests with credits equal to 125% of the cruise fare paid on fully-paid reservations – along with a refund of port charges, taxes and fees paid, and any air and hotel packages booked through Crystal. For guests who have not fully paid, the credit will then be based on the deposited amount. Credits are valid on any Crystal experience (Ocean, River, Yacht or Expedition) embarking through December 31, 2023.