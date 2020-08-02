SeaDream Launches Ultimate Booking Assurance

SeaDream Yacht Club has released a new booking policy to allow guests to book with confidence, according to a press release.

SeaDream’s new Ultimate Booking Assurance policy guarantees a Full Cash Refund or a 120% Future Voyage Credit for all new bookings departing July 22, 2020 until June 30, 2021 that may be affected by travel restrictions from country of guest origin.

SeaDream will allow guests to reschedule bookings to a later date. This is possible even if their voyage is not affected by travel restrictions, the company said.

“We want to allow our guests to book without being concerned about travel restrictions”, sai dSeaDream’s Andreas Brynestad. “We think it is wrong that our guests should take the risk and we are now taking that obstacle away. Our team of industry veterans and expert discussed how we would want to be protected if we were to travel. Atle Brynestad (found of Seabourn and SeaDream), Bob Lepisto (President), Jos Dewing (UK MD), Kris Endreson (VP Sales US), Jannicke (VP Sales Europe) and I had a quick Teams meeting and it only took us minutes to come up with the best travel protection ever.”

SeaDream is the first luxury line in the world to resume operations since the March 2020 shutdown of international travel. Since resuming operations, SeaDream’s Norwegian voyages have sparked success, according to the company.

After the first voyages quickly sold out, SeaDream Yacht Club decided to add SeaDream II to double capacity and meet the demand.