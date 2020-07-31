Cruise Industry News GCSI

Royal Caribbean Schedules Key Second Quarter Earnings Call

Royal Caribbean Group has scheduled a conference call for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, Monday, August 10, 2020, to provide a business update and discuss second quarter 2020 financial results.

The call will be available on-line at the company's investor relations website, www.rclinvestor.com.

To listen to the call by phone, please dial (877) 663-9606 in the US and Canada. International phone calls should be made to (706) 758-4628. 

A replay of the webcast will be available at the same site for a month following the call.

