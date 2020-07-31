First Mast Installed on New Sea Cloud Spirit

The Sea Cloud Spirit is taking shape as a 54-meter (177 feet) high aft mast was installed on the new tall ship in Vigo, Spain.

"With this we have taken an important step towards the completion of the Sea Cloud Spirit," said Daniel Schäfer, Managing Director, Sea Cloud Cruises.

The mast was installed by specialists from the Polish shipbuilding company Chorén as the 138-meter-long three-mast full-rigged ship for 136 guests will be put into service this year.

With rigging, work on the Sea Cloud Spirit has entered a decisive phase, according to a statement.

One by one, the three masts, already fully equipped with shrouds and stays, are now being erected, which will later feature the total sail area of almost 4,100 square metres.

Raising the aft mast is an important prerequisite for the completion of the Sea Cloud Spirit.

"As soon as the shrouds and stays are attached and the mast is aligned, we can start testing the engine," explained Schäfer.