Victory Cruise Lines Announces Health Protocols Ahead of 2021 Season

Victory Cruise Lines, operated by American Queen Steamboat Company (AQSC), has created health and safety protocols to keep guests, crew and the communities the vessels visit safe ahead of the 2021 cruise season, according to a press release.

New steps being implemented include pre-cruise screening, crew screening, updated boarding processes and increased sanitation measures.

These new policies are in place and ready to be implemented when the cruise operator resumes operations in 2021.

“From each guest touchpoint – embarkation, onboard activities, shore excursion and disembarkation – we have elevated our health and safety protocols,” said John Waggoner, founder and CEO of American Queen Steamboat Company. “With these new measures in place, we are optimistic about the future and have a great deal to be excited about, from new itineraries on the Great Lakes and Southeastern Seaboard to the Ocean Victory’s inaugural season in Alaska.”

Among other policies, Victory said all public and crew spaces will be fogged twice daily and multi-purpose disinfecting wipes will be made available in staterooms for all guests.

All self-service buffets will remain suspended and wait staff will be stationed at buffet stations to serve food to guests. Crew will minimize guest touch points by manually entering cabin numbers rather than using guest swipe cards, replacing all communal items such as salt/pepper pots, sugar bowls and butter bowls with single serve packets. All tables, chairs and countertops will be sanitized on the hour or when vacated by the guest and menus will now be printed on single-use paper and discarded after each use.

In addition, a reduced number of guests will be transported on each motorcoach, targeting 52% capacity, to allow for adequate space between individuals. All bus seats, windows and handrails will be sanitized with an EPA-approved solution each day before the first guests arrive and high-touch areas, including the restroom, will be sanitized every hour and after each service. Liquid hand sanitation dispensers will be available at the door for all guests.