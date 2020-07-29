Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines today unveiled its first look into 2023 with the early release of a North American Waterways and Canadian Fall cruise, including a maiden sailing of the Hudson River in New York, according to a press release.

The 34-night cruise aboard the Balmoral will set sail from Southampton in September 2023 and will visit a number of Canadian ports, including St John’s in Newfoundland and Halifax, Nova Scotia.

The Balmoral will then head to America where highlights will include a scenic sailing of the size-restricted Hudson River, as well as the Cape Cod Canal and Chesapeake and Delaware Canal in Baltimore.

To make this sailing even more enticing, guests who book by Sept. 30, 2020 will enjoy up to £300 per person to spend on board during their holiday.

Clare Ward, Director of Product and Customer Service, said: “This is set to be an exceptional itinerary, timed so that guests will be able to witness the autumnal beauty of the destinations they will visit.

“This will be the first time we have sailed to Canada since 2019, and we know it is a destination that our guests always enjoy visiting with us.

“Particularly exciting will be the opportunity to cruise along the Hudson River in New York, a maiden sailing for us, made possible by the smaller size of Balmoral."

Ports of call: Southampton, UK – St John’s, Newfoundland, Canada (overnight stay) – Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada – Halifax, Canada (overnight stay) – Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada – Portland, Maine, USA – Boston, Massachusetts, USA – Cruising Cape Cod Canal – Cruising by Statue of Liberty – New York, USA (two-night stay) – Cruising Hudson River – Cruising Chesapeake and Delaware Canal, Baltimore, Maryland, USA – Baltimore, Maryland, USA (overnight stay) – Hamilton, Bermuda – Ponta Delgada, São Miguel, Azores – La Coruña, Galicia, Spain – Southampton, UK