Dominica Prepares to Open for Foreign Visitors

Dominica is anticipating opening its borders to foreign visitors as of Aug. 7, according to Colin Piper, CEO of Discover Dominica.

Having closed its borders on March 25, Dominica started to welcome the return of nationals and residents on July 15. The island nation has reported 18 incidents of Covid-19 infections and that all recovered as the country was able to contain and mitigate the virus. Having declared a state of emergency through the end of June, Dominica enforced various restrictions, including a curfew, limited hours businesses were allowed to be open, social distancing, etc.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and reserve the right to make changes,” Piper said. “We want to have an environment that is safe for both residents and visitors. Thus, we have put safety guidelines and protocols in place.”

Visitors must submit a health questionnaire and negative PCR test results recorded within 72 hours prior to their travel. Upon arrival at the airport, they will undergo a further health assessment including a temperature check and a rapid test screening. Visitors who test positive will be sent to mandatory quarantine at a government approved facility at the travelers’ expense until released by authorized health professional.

There is no charge for the rapid test, while the PCR test carries a $40 cost. The quarantine is estimated at $200 per day.

While protocols are in place for visitors arriving by air, Piper noted that he also anticipates that the ferry terminal will open by Aug. 7 and that work is underway determining protocols for the terminal and onboard the ferries, also to determine the volume of passengers that can safely be accommodated.