MarineXchange (MXP), a provider of a software enterprise platform for the cruise industry, announced it is assisting TUI, AIDA and American Queen with special software features as the cruise lines re-enter operations.

MXP said customer priorities are capacity control, contactless processes for point of sale systems and tours, biometric technologies, logging of rapid tests/temperature measurements, contact tracing, special reporting and auto-notifications.

The recently-released MXP Protect suite provides cruise companies with those features, according to the company.

“Thanks to the modular design of the MXP enterprise platform, we were able to make MXP Protect available to our customers in record time," Johannes Lindthaler, Managing Director of MarineXchange.

Licenses for the thermal imaging and facial recognition software solution are available for free to all cruise companies.