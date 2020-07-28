Azamara Says Europe Cruise Demand Is Strong for 2021

Azamara announced it is is seeing high demand for European sailings in 2021.

In a survey sent to 6,000 Azamara loyalty members, almost 50 percent are eager to take a cruise in the next 12-months and over 40 percent of participants are willing to take flights longer than 10 hours, according to the cruise line.

Leading in destinations, Mediterranean sailings are proving to be most popular for 2021, followed by Australia and New Zealand, Iceland, Norway, and British Isles.

As cruisers begin to think about upcoming trips for 2021, guests of Azamara – along with its parent company Royal Caribbean Group – can take advantage of its Cruise with confidence benefits. Offering flexibility to change any sailing booked by September 30, 2020 for cruises through April 2022, the program provides piece of mind during the planning process.

Under the Cruise with Confidence program, thus far, the Lift and Shift option, which allows guests to simply ‘lift and shift’ their sailing to the same itinerary departing on a future date (most likely in the same month as the previous year), has seen two-thirds of the bookings for 2021 focused on Europe, while 75 percent of guest’s Future Cruise Credit has been used for Europe-focused itineraries.

Among the highlights in the company's 2021 European deployment are a seven-night Italy intensive voyage in April, sailing from Monaco aboard the Azamara Journey to Santa Margherita/ Additional highlights include stops on the Amalfi Coast before concluding in Rome.

Setting sail on September 9, 2021, the 10-night France Intensive Voyage will provide a total of four overnights in ports such as Honfleur, Paris, Nantes and Bordeaux. The itinerary’s late nights will take place in Cherbourg, as well as Saint-Malo, located in Brittany.

There is also Azamara’s 12-night Greek Intensive Voyage, departing on October 13, 2021. This itinerary will take guests to 11 ports around Greece with five-late nights and conclude in Athens, where the ship will offer one overnight.