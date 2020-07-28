Cruise Industry News to Publish Special Return to Service Magazine

Celebrity Infinity in San Diego

Cruise Industry News today announced it will publish a special one-time magazine, Return to Service, highlighting cruise line and vendor strategies for the cruise industry's resumption of operations. 

Already in development, the special edition will be released in early September in both print and digital formats. It will be available on a complimentary basis. 

Return to Service will feature in-depth interviews with cruise operators, vendors and other key stakeholders in the global cruise business outlining not only new protocols but what cruising may look like later this year and into 2021. 

Vendors will be able to share new strategies ranging from temperature screening to disinfection strategies and more.

White papers will be evaluated on a content basis. Interested vendors can learn more and request information by clicking here or emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

In addition will be a look at the updated orderbook, ships finding new homes, new cruise lines, and capacity projection metrics. 

 
Cruise Industry News 2020 Annual Report