Miray Cruises to Launch Operations in the Aegean

The Gemini will soon sail in Miray colors.

Miray International is starting its own cruise operation in the Aegean.

On a dedicated website, the company is selling short cruises aboard the 1992-built Gemini.

The 3 and 4-night port-intensive itineraries depart from Piraeus, Greece, and Cesme, Turkey, and visit several Greek Islands.

Both cruises features calls in Mykonos, Santorini, Syros and Cesme, while the longer itinerary also visit Rhodes.

The Gemini is said to be on a multi-year charter to Miray, who has been involved in the cruise market for the past eight years. The company has previously arranged floating accommodation services, especially for European shipyards. 

Miray has also been involved with the cruise operations of ETS, a Turkish travel company.

“Since 2012, we have managed, on ETS' behalf, four different cruise vessels, carrying almost 120,000 passengers," the company said on its website.

Cruise ships previously managed by Miray include the Louis Aura, the Aegean Paradise and the Delphin, according to the cruise line.

While most of the season had to be cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Miray is confident for an August start-up. Following new health and safety protocols, the company is planning to cruise by August 31.

For 2021, the plan calls for an extended operation, adding shoulder season departures, from April through October.

 

