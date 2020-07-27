Holland America Offers Bonus Commission to Agents

Calling it a well-earned thank you to our hard working travel partners, Holland America Line is offering a 2 percent commission bonus on all new bookings for 2021 Europe, Alaska Cruise, Alaska Land+Sea Journeys and Canada New England cruises made between now and September 30, 2020.

"Cruise interest is still very strong, but this is a challenging time for travel and selling cruises can take additional effort. We want to reward and acknowledge that extra hard work and the strong relationships between our travel advisors and their clients. The bonus is in addition to standard commission rates and is available for group affinity travel, agency bookings and in combination with promos, including Save Now Cruise Later," the company said, in a statement.

The Save Now Cruise Later promo offers up to $2,300 in extras on cruises booked later this year and on 2021 and 2022 voyages. Extras include free drinks, free gratuities, free Signature Dining Packages, free Wi-Fi for suites and a 50% reduced deposit.