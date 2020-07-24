Crystal Cruises Marks 30 Years

Today marks a milestone for Crystal Cruises, as the company commemorates its 30th anniversary of luxury cruising.

On July 24, 1990, the Crystal Harmony sailed from San Francisco to Alaska on her maiden voyage debuting a single ship full of innovations including private verandah staterooms, alternative dining venues, spaciousness and much more.

Since that time, Crystal Cruises has welcomed its two ocean ships, the Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity, to the fleet as the company said goodbye to Crystal Harmony in 2005.

Genting Hong Kong purchased the company in 2015.

Crystal Yacht Cruises launched in December that year with Crystal Esprit, followed by Crystal River Cruises in 2016, which now boasts the youngest fleet on Europe’s rivers.

“I am immensely grateful for the officers and crew, Crystal Society Members and travel partners who have made this 30th Anniversary milestone possible,” said Crystal’s president and CEO, Tom Wolber. “I want to thank all the members of the Crystal Family over the years who had the passion and dedication to create this company, and the vision for all the possibilities it represented, and our parent company, who has continued to empower this vision and steadfastly supports us every day.”

Crystal is observing the occasion tonight by hosting a special 30th Anniversary edition of Friday Nights at the Galaxy as part of its Crystal@Home: A Virtual Cruise Experience series of digital programming, which brings elements of the Crystal onboard experience to fans across the globe. The broadcast will begin tonight (July 24) at 6 p.m., Eastern Time on the Crystal Cruises Facebook page, and