Dream Cruises Launches Flexi-Feast Dining Concept at Sea

Dream Cruises is set to resume operations with the deployment of Explorer Dream in from Taiwan, where she will begin island-hopping itineraries out of Keelung to Penghu, Matsu, Kinmen and Hualien from July 26. Select sailings in July and August are already sold out.

Guests on this cruise will also see the debut of the new Flexi-Feast dining concept which allows unprecedented flexibility for a completely customized dining experience at sea by allowing passengers the freedom to choose from a wider choice of venues and to dine at their leisure, the company said, in a press release.

As well, Flexi-Feast will provide additional peace of mind for guests by helping to ease bottlenecks at certain venues for a more spacious and more comfortable environment aboard.

Michael Goh, President of Dream Cruises said: "Gastronomy is an integral part of a memorable voyage. The Flexi-Feast concept on Explorer Dream will open doors to a new world of customized dining at sea, curated by the preferences and habits of each individual traveler. We are confident that this innovative concept will cater to the expectations of discerning travelers who look for flexibility and autonomy in their dining experiences.

“As we enter into a post-COVID-19 new norm of cruising, the Flexi-Feast strategy will also help us provide better social distancing at our dining venues by seating our guests across all our restaurants instead of concentrating on a few inclusive ones,” Goh continued. “We will continue to adhere to our stringent preventive measures on various aspects of the cruise journey, including comprehensive guidelines and protocols on food hygiene practices and standards, to ensure that travelers will be kept safe and reassured on their cruise journey,”

Guests will receive a set of complimentary dining vouchers upon embarkation, which can be used to redeem set meals at designated restaurants. Alternatively, the vouchers will be honored as onboard dining credits at specialty restaurants and bars, as well as for room service.

This concept will allow travelers the flexibility to mix and match different food and beverage options that are available onboard, based on their habits and preferences, for a more comprehensive and personalized dining experience at sea.

As part of the new island-hopping itineraries, Dream is taking this opportunity to showcase the culinary diversity of Taiwan and giving guests even more variety to whet their appetite. The company will collaborate with Taiwanese food and beverage brands including Sharetea – a leading bubble tea brand with over 28 years of history; Taihu Brewing, the craft brewer and veteran of international beer competitions; Tien Hsia San Chueh Noodle Cuisine, honoree of the Bib Gourmand designation in 2019 MICHELIN Guide Taipei; and Formosa Cheng, Taiwan’s largest fast-food chain specializing in braised pork rice, a traditional local delicacy. In addition, all restaurants aboard the Explorer Dream will serve specialty dishes created with seasonal local produce sourced in Taiwan, offering travelers an authentic Taiwan taste experience that transcends land and sea.





