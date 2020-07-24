Windstar Pushes Tahiti Start to October

Windstar Cruises today announced it is cancelling four planned sailings aboard the Wind Spirit in Tahiti as the sail-assisted ship will now start sailing Oct. 15, 2020.

"Today we are announcing the cancellation of four sailings in Tahiti due to the Centers for Disease Control’s extension of the No Sail order through September 30," the cruise line announced.

"We are pushing our restart of operations back to October 15, 2020. While we had hoped to begin sailing again in Tahiti on September 10, we will extend our voluntary suspension of operations."