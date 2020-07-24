Scenic Joins IAATO

Following its inaugural season sailing and exploring Antarctica with the Scenic Eclipse, Scenic Group has been welcomed as an official member of the International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators (IAATO), according to a press release.

Scenic said its state-of-the-art Polar Code 6 classification ship has been purpose-built with technology and equipment to protect the environment and destinations to which it travels.Its GPS dynamic positioning system allows for anchor-less docking, while an advanced wastewater treatment system and highly efficient engines help to reduce emissions, noise and vibrations for minimal disturbance to the marine life environment in the Antarctic and beyond.

Scenic joins 49 other Antarctica operators as a full-fledged member working to protect the future of the region.

Ann Chamberlin, VP Sales, Scenic Group USA said: “As a member of IAATO, Scenic Eclipse’s advisor partners and guests can be assured that our operations not only meet but exceed industry standards. IAATO’s mission for nearly 30 years has been to advocate, promote and practice safe and environmentally responsible tourism to the Antarctic, and is well-aligned with the ethos and philosophy of the Scenic Group. As members, compliance with IAATO rules and regulations ensures the long-term viability of Antarctica and protection of its natural environment for future generations.”

For the upcoming 2020/21 Antarctica season, the Scenic Eclipse has two itineraries scheduled to operate – the 11-day Antarctica in Depth and the 20-day Antarctica, South Georgia & Falkland Islands itinerary. IAATO is currently working closely with members to determine the commencement date for the season.