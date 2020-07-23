Crystal Reveals New Crystal Clean+ Protocols

Crystal has unveiled Crystal Clean+, its initial set of safety and health protocols to be implemented on the Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony once they return to sailing.
The new Crystal Clean+ measures include reduced capacity; new embarkation procedures; enhanced cleaning protocols; social distancing and facial covering guidelines; health monitoring for guests and crew; new testing equipment and onboard medical resources; isolation staterooms in case of illness with separate air filtration system; shoreside partner collaborations and much more, the company said.
“When travelers choose to sail with us, they are entrusting Crystal to keep their well-being as our top priority and we take this trust and responsibility very seriously,” said Crystal’s president and CEO, Tom Wolber. “The Crystal Clean+ program is an enhancement of the rigorous systems to which our teams have always adhered and offer our guests peace of mind and the assurance that Crystal is committed to ensure a healthy and safe experience aboard our ships.”
Pre-Boarding & Embarkation
- Guests will check in online and complete a health questionnaire
- Guests will receive an assigned arrival time to minimize congestion
- Guests will undergo temperature checks before entering the terminal
- Guests will complete a second health questionnaire at the terminal
- A second temperature check will be done at the ship gangway via contact-free fever screening systems
- Guests who show signs of illness will be seen by the medical staff and may be denied boarding
- Luggage will be disinfected before it is brought aboard
- Additional measures and precautions may be required depending on ports of embarkation/disembarkation
Capacity Control & Social Distancing
- Reduced capacity when ships resume service
- Reduced capacity in restaurants, entertainment, fitness center, pool deck, casino, retail spaces, bars and lounges
- Social distancing of at least six feet of those outside of one’s travel party will be required
- Reduced capacity in elevators
Disinfection Protocols
- Frequent disinfection with medical-grade products listed on the EPA List N, and approved for use against COVID-19, norovirus and other infectious diseases
- Frequent disinfection of all guest accommodations utilizing medical-grade disinfectants
- Onboard social spaces disinfected with increased frequency including all public bathrooms, corridors, stairwells and elevators, restaurants, bars, lounges, entertainment and enrichment venues, retail spaces, fitness center and spa
- Touchpoints such as handrails, elevator buttons, table-tops, door handles, etc., disinfected with increased frequency during peak hours
- All dedicated children’s and teens’ facilities disinfected frequently
- All recreational equipment disinfected with increased frequency
- Public areas will be deep cleaned and meticulously disinfected with medical-grade disinfectants during overnight hours
- Electrostatic foggers will be used as an additional tool for disinfection
- Additional hand sanitizing stations using alcohol-based sanitizer will be placed strategically throughout the ship
Responsive Mask Policy
- Crystal will provide masks to its guests and crew
- Masks will be required in venues and instances where proper distancing is not possible, including restaurants before being seated, show lounges, casino, fitness center, elevators, ship tenders, shoreside terminals and tour dispatch areas
- Crystal will comply with all destination health authorities, which may require masks ashore
Food & Beverage
- Open Seating Dining will continue with social distancing considerations
- Guest seating will ensure ample spacing
- Disposable cutlery will be provided, upon request
- In-room dining choices will be available 24/7
- Contact-free dining service will be implemented in all onboard venues
- Self-service options will be eliminated in the Marketplace, Bistro and other venues
- All restaurants, bars and galleys will be disinfected with increased frequency
- Increased hand washing and use of hand sanitizing stations will be required
- Stringent procurement guidelines will be enforced
Air Filtration & Ventilation
- All air filters and cooling coils are frequently thoroughly checked and maintained to ensure the highest standard of air quality possible
- Guest accommodations and corridors set aside for isolation in the event of illness feature ventilation systems with separate ducting and air supply
Shoreside Partners & Excursions
- Crystal is working closely with all shoreside partners to ensure that Crystal Clean+ protocols extend to guests’ experience ashore.
- Tour coaches and tenders will be disinfected to meet Crystal Clean+ standards
- Excursion group sizes will be reduced to help allow for proper social distancing
- Crystal will monitor port regulations and adjust requirements and schedules as needed to maintain guests’ health and wellbeing
- Crystal strongly recommends that guests who choose to book tours independently consider that these operators may fall short of the disinfection standards that Crystal requires of their partners
- Crystal will partner with local destinations and tour operators to ensure our industry-leading health and sanitation protocols extend to the shoreside experience
- Crystal will only visit safe, open ports of call; this may cause changes to the itinerary
- Crystal will keep guests up to date with the latest confirmed itinerary changes
- Additional health screenings may be required by local health officials before disembarkation in certain ports
Crew member Standards & Practices
- Crew to be tested for COVID-19 prior to boarding
- Crew will undergo frequent temperature checks and regular health monitoring
- Crew will wear face shields, masks and other necessary PPE when interacting with guests
- Crew transfer between ships will be minimized
- Crew are prohibited from personal contact with guests such as handshaking and hugging
- Crew are trained on health and safety measures
Medical Center & Services
- The medical team comprises a doctor and three nurses aboard each ship, available around the clock
- Crystal’s Medical Centers are well equipped with ventilators, virus testing equipment, X-Ray machines, extensive first aid tools and common prescription and over-the-counter medications
- Medical Centers will be equipped to perform Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Point of Care testing
- Isolated wards are available in the Medical Center
Public Health Officer
- The Public Health Officer is trained in the CDC’s Vessel Sanitation Program
- Oversees outbreak mitigation and cleaning protocols
- Closely coordinates with medical teams
- Ensures that daily cleaning protocols are in accordance with CDC guidelines