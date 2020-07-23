Crystal Reveals New Crystal Clean+ Protocols

Crystal has unveiled Crystal Clean+, its initial set of safety and health protocols to be implemented on the Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony once they return to sailing.

The new Crystal Clean+ measures include reduced capacity; new embarkation procedures; enhanced cleaning protocols; social distancing and facial covering guidelines; health monitoring for guests and crew; new testing equipment and onboard medical resources; isolation staterooms in case of illness with separate air filtration system; shoreside partner collaborations and much more, the company said.

“When travelers choose to sail with us, they are entrusting Crystal to keep their well-being as our top priority and we take this trust and responsibility very seriously,” said Crystal’s president and CEO, Tom Wolber. “The Crystal Clean+ program is an enhancement of the rigorous systems to which our teams have always adhered and offer our guests peace of mind and the assurance that Crystal is committed to ensure a healthy and safe experience aboard our ships.”

Pre-Boarding & Embarkation

Guests will check in online and complete a health questionnaire

Guests will receive an assigned arrival time to minimize congestion

Guests will undergo temperature checks before entering the terminal

Guests will complete a second health questionnaire at the terminal

A second temperature check will be done at the ship gangway via contact-free fever screening systems

Guests who show signs of illness will be seen by the medical staff and may be denied boarding

Luggage will be disinfected before it is brought aboard

Additional measures and precautions may be required depending on ports of embarkation/disembarkation

Capacity Control & Social Distancing

Reduced capacity when ships resume service

Reduced capacity in restaurants, entertainment, fitness center, pool deck, casino, retail spaces, bars and lounges

Social distancing of at least six feet of those outside of one’s travel party will be required

Reduced capacity in elevators

Disinfection Protocols

Frequent disinfection with medical-grade products listed on the EPA List N, and approved for use against COVID-19, norovirus and other infectious diseases

Frequent disinfection of all guest accommodations utilizing medical-grade disinfectants

Onboard social spaces disinfected with increased frequency including all public bathrooms, corridors, stairwells and elevators, restaurants, bars, lounges, entertainment and enrichment venues, retail spaces, fitness center and spa

Touchpoints such as handrails, elevator buttons, table-tops, door handles, etc., disinfected with increased frequency during peak hours

All dedicated children’s and teens’ facilities disinfected frequently

All recreational equipment disinfected with increased frequency

Public areas will be deep cleaned and meticulously disinfected with medical-grade disinfectants during overnight hours

Electrostatic foggers will be used as an additional tool for disinfection

Additional hand sanitizing stations using alcohol-based sanitizer will be placed strategically throughout the ship

Responsive Mask Policy

Crystal will provide masks to its guests and crew

Masks will be required in venues and instances where proper distancing is not possible, including restaurants before being seated, show lounges, casino, fitness center, elevators, ship tenders, shoreside terminals and tour dispatch areas

Crystal will comply with all destination health authorities, which may require masks ashore

Food & Beverage

Open Seating Dining will continue with social distancing considerations

Guest seating will ensure ample spacing

Disposable cutlery will be provided, upon request

In-room dining choices will be available 24/7

Contact-free dining service will be implemented in all onboard venues

Self-service options will be eliminated in the Marketplace, Bistro and other venues

All restaurants, bars and galleys will be disinfected with increased frequency

Increased hand washing and use of hand sanitizing stations will be required

Stringent procurement guidelines will be enforced

Air Filtration & Ventilation

All air filters and cooling coils are frequently thoroughly checked and maintained to ensure the highest standard of air quality possible

Guest accommodations and corridors set aside for isolation in the event of illness feature ventilation systems with separate ducting and air supply

Shoreside Partners & Excursions

Crystal is working closely with all shoreside partners to ensure that Crystal Clean+ protocols extend to guests’ experience ashore.

Tour coaches and tenders will be disinfected to meet Crystal Clean+ standards

Excursion group sizes will be reduced to help allow for proper social distancing

Crystal will monitor port regulations and adjust requirements and schedules as needed to maintain guests’ health and wellbeing

Crystal strongly recommends that guests who choose to book tours independently consider that these operators may fall short of the disinfection standards that Crystal requires of their partners

Crystal will partner with local destinations and tour operators to ensure our industry-leading health and sanitation protocols extend to the shoreside experience

Crystal will only visit safe, open ports of call; this may cause changes to the itinerary

Crystal will keep guests up to date with the latest confirmed itinerary changes

Additional health screenings may be required by local health officials before disembarkation in certain ports

Crew member Standards & Practices

Crew to be tested for COVID-19 prior to boarding

Crew will undergo frequent temperature checks and regular health monitoring

Crew will wear face shields, masks and other necessary PPE when interacting with guests

Crew transfer between ships will be minimized

Crew are prohibited from personal contact with guests such as handshaking and hugging

Crew are trained on health and safety measures

Medical Center & Services

The medical team comprises a doctor and three nurses aboard each ship, available around the clock

Crystal’s Medical Centers are well equipped with ventilators, virus testing equipment, X-Ray machines, extensive first aid tools and common prescription and over-the-counter medications

Medical Centers will be equipped to perform Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Point of Care testing

Isolated wards are available in the Medical Center

Public Health Officer