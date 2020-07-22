Swan Hellenic to Return to Cruising With Two New Expedition Ships

Swan Hellenic is making a return to the cruise business with two new expedition ships, according to a press release.

Two state-of-the-art expedition ships are being built in Helsinki Shipyard Oy, Finland aimed at providing 152 guests an elegant, intimate and personal onboard experience delivered by 120 warm, friendly and knowledgeable staff, according to a statement.

The ships were previously ordered by Vodohod, a Russian river cruise brand.

According to a company spokesperson, Swan Hellenic has some shareholders in common with Vodohod while other are international investors. The two brands function and operate independently.

Swan Hellenic will be headquartered in Cyprus and will have its operations office in Monaco.

The first ship will set sail for Antarctica in November 2021, the second will be launched in April 2022.

Andrea Zito, Swan Hellenic’s CEO said: “I am proud to announce the rebirth of Swan Hellenic a pioneering iconic travel brand with the mission to be the leader in cultural expedition cruising” The new Swan Hellenic, retains its British heritage whilst being international in outlook. Aimed at the traveller, who wishes to explore, experience and enrich whilst the infinite beauty of the world and its inhabitants in a safe and sustainable way”.

Zito added: “Swan Hellenic was always a family brand and we want to continue along the same line by inviting all cruise industry partners to become part of the new Swan Hellenic community."

The company will launch with offices in Monaco, the UK and Germany to start with. The senior management team has more than 100 years of cruise industry experience led in the UK by John Warner (GAdventures/Trailfinders) and Mario Bounas (Royal Caribbean/The Langham), Alfredo Spadon in Germany (Silversea/MSC) and Andrea Zito in the Monaco Headquarters (Silversea/Vships).