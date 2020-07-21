Adventure Golf Services Rebrands with New Logo and Name

Adventure Golf Services is changing its name to Adventure Golf & Sports and will be launching a new website featuring the company’s new logo, new brand promise and new website content.

The company is a supplier of mini golf courses to the cruise and riverboat industries, with the rebrand coming after more than 35 years in business.

“We felt it was time for our name to reflect the fact that many people refer to us by our initials and we provide many products and services beyond miniature golf,” said Scott Lundmark, president of Adventure Golf & Sports (AGS). “Besides designing, fabricating, installing and constructing permanent and portable miniature golf courses, we do a considerable amount of work installing game and sports courts for shuffleboard, bocce ball, croquet, paddle tennis, pickleball, bimini ring toss and bean bag toss, as well as providing putting greens, golf hitting bays, sports floors and equipment storage benches.”

Along with the new name, the company is introducing a new logo emphasizing its “AGS” initials and featuring the brand promise: Innovative Design ● Ultimate Experience.

“The brand promise concisely expresses what we feel sets us apart from many of our competitors,” noted Lundmark. “My father, Arne, has been our Chief Designer ever since our company began and it’s a testament to what he and our other designers have been able to achieve. Whether for Amusement Parks, FECs, retail centers, parks, campgrounds, universities, hotels, resorts, active senior living facilities or cruise ships, we always strive to provide an innovative design and deliver the ultimate playing experience.”

In addition, the new website features content ranging from their design philosophy to specific information about their entire product portfolio including the popular Modular Advantage Mini Golf and portable RollOut Mini Golf, as well as a photo gallery, customer testimonials and other products like “Theme Elements & Obstacles” for miniature golf courses.

As part of its new branding, AGS will be announcing two new products this year. The first, “American Pie Mini Golf,” is a kit style retro miniature golf course reminiscent of courses in the 1950s and 60s and will be introduced in July. Also up for introduction is Bamboozle Mini Golf, a unique game concept in miniature golf that is not played on nine or 18 holes, but instead creates an experience in a 14’ x 32’ square foot area.



