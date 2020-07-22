San Diego Completes Portside Restaurant Complex

The Port of San Diego has announced the completion of what it calls the transformation of one of Southern California’s most iconic, over-the-water restaurant complexes. On Monday, July 20, 2020, the Port of San Diego and The Brigantine held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of The Brigantine’s Portside Pier at 1360 North Harbor Drive overlooking San Diego Bay along the North Embarcadero.

“Despite the challenges we are all facing in these unusual times, the Port of San Diego is excited to deliver this project with The Brigantine and the Morton family. Portside Pier and its restaurants enhance the aesthetics of the waterfront with a unique architectural structure and provide locals and visitors with new experiences and dining options to enjoy,” said Commissioner Rafael Castellanos, Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners, in a prepared statement. “In addition to great food and drinks, we’re thrilled to give the public another place to take in remarkable, panoramic views of San Diego Bay and perfect San Diego sunsets.”

“As a local, family-owned company, we could not be more excited for this opportunity. The location and facility are amazing, the offerings are diverse and we’re looking forward to giving San Diegans and visitors the outstanding experience they have come to expect from the Brigantine Restaurants for many years to come,” added Mike Morton, Jr., President and CEO of The Brigantine, Inc.

Portside Pier offers a variety of dining options at different price points – fresh seafood at Brigantine on the Bay, authentic Mexican flavors at Miguel’s Cocina, pub fare at Ketch Grill & Taps, and walk-up service at Portside Coffee & Gelato. In addition, the public can enjoy views of San Diego Bay with free access to a second level perimeter walkway and a viewing deck that has tables and seating for up to 108 visitors. There is also a dock and dine to accommodate up to four vessels.

“The opening of the Portside Pier not only delivers public access along the iconic Embarcadero but will also help spark San Diego’s economic recovery amid a global pandemic,” commented Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer, City of San Diego. “With hundreds of new jobs coming for one of our hardest hit industries, this opening comes as welcome news!”

As part of the port’s efforts to promote quality development to enhance San Diego Bay and the North Embarcadero, the port stated that it selected The Brigantine’s Portside Pier restaurant redevelopment concept for this site after a competitive public process. Pacific Building Group was commissioned for the project. Some of the most notable architectural features include curved steel and zinc shingles on a barrel-shaped roof that resembles a fishing boat, and two stick-framed glass structures stretching 26-feet and 31-feet tall that resemble fishing baskets.

The Port of San Diego is self-funded. Revenues generated by tenants like The Brigantine, along with other real estate and maritime revenues, are reinvested into the Port’s 22 parks, public improvement projects, redevelopment projects, the Harbor Police Department, and more on the San Diego Bay and the surrounding waterfront. As part of the port’s Tenant Percent for Art Program, the Brigantine has given $100,000 to be allocated for future, to-be-determined art along the bayfront.