Hapag-Lloyd to Accelerate Bremen’s Retirement

The 1990-built Bremen will not sail for Hapag-Lloyd Cruises again, the company announced.

While some of the brand’s ships are returning to service later this month, the 155-guest vessel is currently out of the plans.

Sold to Scylla in 2019, the Bremen was previously scheduled to leave the fleet in May 2021. Once delivered to Scylla, the ship will split time on charter to VIVA Cruises as well as Polar Latitudes.

According to the cruise line, the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t helped. The company did not say if Scylla would now take delivery of the ship earlier.

“The conditions on board currently do not allow the applicable social distancing and hygiene rules to be implemented. So, it's goodbye,” the company said, in a statement.

Currently docked in Rostock, Germany, the Bremen has been in service with Hapag-Lloyd since 1993. It was scheduled to sail in Antarctica during the 2020-2021 season.

In 2021, Hapag-Lloyd is welcoming a new expedition to its fleet. Under construction at VARD, the Hanseatic Spirit will be a sister to Hanseatic Inspiration and Hanseatic Nature, which entered service in 2019.

"We are proud to consistently continue to modernize our fleet and look forward to the Hanseatic Spirit in spring 2021", said Karl J. Pojer, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. "From now on, we will focus on our expedition class in the five-star category and will continue the pioneering spirit of the Bremen.”