MHA Launches Fasttrack Webinar Series

Getting Back Into Service

The Marine Hotel Association (MHA) has launched a new Webinar Series as part of its Fasttrack Program.

The first of at least a three-part webinar series launches later this month on July 30 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern.

Getting Back Into Service will look at the cruise experience in a post COVID-19 world, the onboard guest experience, and working with suppliers to ensure a safe return to operations.

The format will include a panel discussion followed by a question and answer period with viewers. 

MHA members can sign up to view the webinar, both live and on a taped basis, on the MHA website. 

Panel Participants

  • Bruce Tschampel, Lindblad Expeditions
  • John McGirl, The World
  • Philippe Faucher, The Apollo Group
  • Nicolaas Burger, Alaskan Dream Cruises
  • Peter Tobler, Windstar Cruises
  • Dietmar Wertanzl, CMI Leisure

 

 

 

 

 

