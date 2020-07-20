The Marine Hotel Association (MHA) has launched a new Webinar Series as part of its Fasttrack Program.

The first of at least a three-part webinar series launches later this month on July 30 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern.

Getting Back Into Service will look at the cruise experience in a post COVID-19 world, the onboard guest experience, and working with suppliers to ensure a safe return to operations.

The format will include a panel discussion followed by a question and answer period with viewers.

MHA members can sign up to view the webinar, both live and on a taped basis, on the MHA website.

Panel Participants