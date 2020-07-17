Caribbean, Latin America Play Key Role in Carnival Repatriation Efforts

Carnival Cruise Line is in the final stages of repatriating its crew and nations across the Caribbean and Latin America have played a critical role in helping shipboard personnel return home, the cruise company said.

Countries across the region, including The Bahamas, Barbados, Colombia, Curacao, Mexico, Panama, St. Maarten and Nicaragua, have assisted in the repatriation effort through seaport operations as well as helping to facilitate the safe and efficient transfer of crew via chartered and commercial aircraft and as ground transportation.

More than 26,000 crew have been repatriated worldwide, including thousands of crew members who are citizens of more than 25 different nations throughout the Caribbean and Latin America.

By July 20, Carnival expects to have less than 400 crew remaining on board awaiting repatriation once their home country borders are opened or travel restrictions are eased.

“Many of our partners in the Caribbean and Latin America have gone above and beyond in supporting our repatriation efforts and played a vital role in helping our team members return home safely,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We offer our most sincere thanks to government officials, private transportation operators and maritime partners for their cooperation, hard work and gracious hospitality.”