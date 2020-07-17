Explorer Dream Crew Passes COVID Testing; Outbreak Drill Next

Genting Cruise Lines is set to restart cruising with Dream Cruises’ Explorer Dream in Taiwan, where she will begin “Taiwan Island-Hopping” itineraries on July 26 2020.

Upon the ship’s arrival in Keelung on 30 June 2020, the Explorer Dream underwent a thorough deep cleaning in accordance with EU standard, in addition to her crew immediately beginning their mandatory 14 day quarantine on land, the company said.

Upon completion of quarantine on land, the crew of the Explorer Dream has tested negative for COVID-19 based on nucleic acid tests that are expensed by the cruise company. The crew has now returned on board where they will undergo an additional seven-day self-health monitoring period to complete their comprehensive preventive period of 21 days of isolation in total, prior to the inaugural sailing of the island-hopping itinerary on July 26.

Kent Zhu, President of Genting Cruise Lines said: “The health and safety of our guests and crew are our top priority and we appreciate the support and guidance of the many Taiwan authorities on the smooth completion of quarantine procedures and testing for our crew including the Central Epidemic Command Center, Taiwan Centers for Disease Control, Immigration Department/National Police Agency of Ministry of Interior, Maritime Port Bureau, MOTC; Taiwan International Port Company, Keelung City Government, Taipei City Government, Taipei Veterans General Hospital, Far Eastern Memorial Hospital, Wanfang Hospital and Epidemic Prevention Hotel.

“We have been working tirelessly to prepare for the resumption of our cruise operations, and we have been exploring with local authorities the feasibility of hosting a medical professional aboard the ship to work as a consultant in collaboration with our two in-house professional doctors. We have implemented the newly-added role of Infection Control Officer on board to ensure our extensive preventive measures are functioning smoothly in case of emergencies,” Zhu continued.

Prior to her inaugural sailing, the Explorer Dream and her crew will participate in an outbreak simulation drill under the guidance of the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control. Medical experts from the Taiwan Public Health Association will also consult on the drill with professional advice on the ship’s prevention and response plans to ensure the seamless execution of preventive measures both on board and on shore.