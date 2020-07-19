Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Spectrum and Voyager to Sail 111 Cruises from China in 2021

Spectrum of the Seas

With Quantum of the Seas being redeployed to Alaska, China will have a two-ship line up from Royal Caribbean International in 2021.

The highlight is Spectrum of the Seas, which will be based in Shanghai from January to November. The 2019-built vessel will offer cruises ranging from four to eight nights, visiting 12 different ports in Japan.

From December 2021 to January 2022, Spectrum will be based in Hong Kong, operating four to nine-night cruises to Vietnam, Japan and other destinations.

According to Royal Caribbean, the Quantum-class ship has been well received in the Chinese market, accumulating a 95% satisfaction rate since it first arrived in Shanghai in June 2019.

Returning for its ninth season in Asia, the Voyager of the Seas will be based in Tianjin from May to October. The 1999-built vessel will offer four to sevent-night cruises to 10 different destinations in Japan. In a statement, Royal Caribbean called the ship an "old friend" of the market, highlighting its recent $100 million refit.

Together, the Spectrum and Voyager will offer a total of 111 cruises from Chinese ports in 2021.

With cruises ranging from four to nine nights, the ships will offer 35 different itineraries, visiting 26 Asian destinations.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News Fleet Deployment Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Ship Orderbook

113 Ships | 237,024 Berths | $65 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

New 2020 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Full Insight

All Operators

Data Sets

Trends

140 Page PDF

Order Today
Neosan Labs

Expedition Cruise Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today
Cruise Industry News 2020 Annual Report