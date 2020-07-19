Spectrum and Voyager to Sail 111 Cruises from China in 2021

With Quantum of the Seas being redeployed to Alaska, China will have a two-ship line up from Royal Caribbean International in 2021.

The highlight is Spectrum of the Seas, which will be based in Shanghai from January to November. The 2019-built vessel will offer cruises ranging from four to eight nights, visiting 12 different ports in Japan.

From December 2021 to January 2022, Spectrum will be based in Hong Kong, operating four to nine-night cruises to Vietnam, Japan and other destinations.

According to Royal Caribbean, the Quantum-class ship has been well received in the Chinese market, accumulating a 95% satisfaction rate since it first arrived in Shanghai in June 2019.

Returning for its ninth season in Asia, the Voyager of the Seas will be based in Tianjin from May to October. The 1999-built vessel will offer four to sevent-night cruises to 10 different destinations in Japan. In a statement, Royal Caribbean called the ship an "old friend" of the market, highlighting its recent $100 million refit.

Together, the Spectrum and Voyager will offer a total of 111 cruises from Chinese ports in 2021.

With cruises ranging from four to nine nights, the ships will offer 35 different itineraries, visiting 26 Asian destinations.