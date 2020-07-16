DeCurtis Hires Camille Olivere as SVP Sales and Marketing

DeCurtis Corporation has announced the hire of Camille Olivere as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Olivere is formerly the Senior Vice President of Sales at Norwegian Cruise Line.

"I am excited to join an executive team that is working toward increasing the health, safety, security, and overall guest experience through innovative technology, " said Olivere. "I look forward to leading the initiative to advance these company objectives to the travel industry and beyond."

Olivere is an accomplished executive with over twenty years of experience in cruise, travel, and technology industries holding key roles in development and sales. Previously she held positions at several global companies, including Club Med North America, World Travel Holdings, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Oracle Corporation. In addition to her executive duties, Olivere finds time to raise funds for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and was chosen as Fort Lauderdale's 2019 Woman of the Year, acknowledging her efforts.

"The addition of Camille to our executive team brings extensive years of experience, both inside and outside of the hospitality space. We are looking forward to her driving our sales and marketing to new heights," said Derek Fournier, President, and Chief Executive Officer, DeCurtis Corporation. "She has a proven track record of success which we are certain will support and advance our mission and vision for our clients across all sectors."

Olivere will officially join DeCurtis Corporation as its Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing on July 13, 2020.

Decurtis is a provider of location and proximity enabled solutions in complex indoor environments with a focus on health, safety and security, operational enhancement, and experience evolution