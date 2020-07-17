Coral Expeditions has launched the first phase of its new “Australian Coastal Wilderness” sailing schedule with the release of nine Great Barrier Reef expeditions starting in October.

The company will also be back in service in August in the Kimberley, with the Coral Adventurer sailing on August 21 and the Discoverer on August 28.

The all-new seven-night sailings to the Great Barrier Reef onboard the Coral Discoverer will explore the outer reefs and lesser-known islands, showcasing the extraordinary marine life and the rich natural and cultural history of the region.

Coral Expeditions will be following its SailSAFE plan developed by Australian medical specialists for the current environment, according to the company.

Jeff Gillies, Commercial Director at Coral Expeditions, said: “At a time of global health challenges and uncertainties, there is no better sanctuary than our own Great Barrier Reef. Coral Expeditions has had a ship operating on the Reef for 35 years. Our pioneering spirit of exploration began here, and this extraordinary place remains at the heart of our DNA. We encourage Australians to explore their home shores at this time. With the new medical protocols we have adopted, there is no better escape than a week on the Reef by small ship."

Having submitted a comprehensive SailSAFE plan to all national, state and territory authorities and received approval, Coral Expeditions are ready to return to operations with a thorough safety plan and exciting nature-based expeditions that travellers can feel confident to enjoy, the company said.

Being an Australian flagged tourism operator, the company is not affected by Border Force closures and carries Australian guests and employs Australian crew.

Coral Expeditions will continue to launch updates to their sailing schedule in the weeks ahead including additional Definitive Kimberley expeditions, Cape York, Arnhem Land & the Torres Strait, Ningaloo & the Coral Coast, the Coastal Wilds of Tasmania and a series of new itineraries to Western Australia’s less-visited reefs and islands, the Great Southern Coastline and the Wild Islands of South Australia. In addition, a series of new themed voyages with partners including Australian Geographic Society is planned for release in August 2020.