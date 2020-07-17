G Adventures Releases 2022 Arctic Program

G Adventures has released its 2022 program of Arctic and Norway departures aboard the 134-passenger MS Expedition to travelers and agents ahead of schedule.

The 12 new departures, which will run from May to September 2022, will allow travelers to explore the Norwegian Fjords and the diverse wildlife of the Arctic peninsula, and are available to book now, according to a press release.

“The early release of our 2022 Arctic and Norway Expedition program allows us to offer the best availability and flexibility to our travelers. With prices remaining fixed from our 2021 program, the new trips will offer those looking to rebook Expedition tours affected by COVID-19 additional choice in departure dates and cabin styles, while supporting traveler desire to book new trips further in advance,” said Ben Perlo, managing director of G Adventures.

“To give travelers the confidence to book, we’ve included the Expedition departures in our Book with Confidence policy, which allows more flexibility when it comes to rebooking times, should they want to delay their trip,” Perlo continued

Having seen an increase in demand from travelers looking to book both a Norwegian and an Arctic Expedition, G Adventures has also introduced a new 22-day Norwegian Fjords and Realm of the Polar Bear tour, which departs from Edinburgh and takes in the Norwegian Fjords before journeying on to the Arctic regions of Svalbard, Spitsbergen and Longyearbyen.