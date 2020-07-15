Hanseatic Spirit Takes to the Water

Hanseatic Spirit

The new Hanseatic Spirit was launched earlier this week at a VARD facility in Romania.

With major technical and steel work done, the ship will now make the 4,000-mile trip for her final outfitting in Norway, prior to an on schedule 2021 delivery, according to Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

The Hanseatic Spirit is the third of three 230-guest ultra-luxury ships for the German Hapag-Lloyd Cruises brand. 

The ship will be for German-speaking passengers, and unlike the Hanseatic Inspiration and Nature, it will be an adults-only ship.

 

