Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Scott Dahnke to Board of Directors

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings today announced the appointment of Scott Dahnke to its Board of Directors as a new independent director, effective July 14, 2020.

“It is my pleasure to welcome Scott to our Board of Directors,” said Russell W. Galbut, chairman of the Board. “Scott’s extensive experience partnering with and building leading consumer brands over multiple decades will be invaluable to our Board.”

“Scott is an ideal candidate and his experience will complement the diverse talents of our existing board members,” said Frank J. Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. “Scott brings strong leadership capabilities and significant finance, management, and investing expertise, as well as unique insights into the global consumer that he has cultivated during his impressive career.”

Dahnke is the Global co-Chief Executive Officer of L Catterton, the world’s largest consumer-focused private equity firm, with approximately $20 billion of equity capital across seven fund strategies in 17 offices globally. The company is a recent investor in Norwegian.

“I am pleased to be joining the Board of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings at such a dynamic time for the industry,” said Scott Dahnke, Global co-Chief Executive Officer of L Catterton. “Norwegian has been an innovator in global cruise travel, providing exceptional vacation experiences to consumers for more than 50 years, and I look forward to leveraging my insights and experience as I work closely with my fellow Board members and management to continue building on this great legacy.”