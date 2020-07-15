Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Scott Dahnke to Board of Directors

Scott A DahnkeNorwegian Cruise Line Holdings today announced the appointment of Scott Dahnke to its Board of Directors as a new independent director, effective July 14, 2020.

“It is my pleasure to welcome Scott to our Board of Directors,” said Russell W. Galbut, chairman of the Board. “Scott’s extensive experience partnering with and building leading consumer brands over multiple decades will be invaluable to our Board.”

“Scott is an ideal candidate and his experience will complement the diverse talents of our existing board members,” said Frank J. Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. “Scott brings strong leadership capabilities and significant finance, management, and investing expertise, as well as unique insights into the global consumer that he has cultivated during his impressive career.”

Dahnke is the Global co-Chief Executive Officer of L Catterton, the world’s largest consumer-focused private equity firm, with approximately $20 billion of equity capital across seven fund strategies in 17 offices globally. The company is a recent investor in Norwegian.

“I am pleased to be joining the Board of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings at such a dynamic time for the industry,” said Scott Dahnke, Global co-Chief Executive Officer of L Catterton. “Norwegian has been an innovator in global cruise travel, providing exceptional vacation experiences to consumers for more than 50 years, and I look forward to leveraging my insights and experience as I work closely with my fellow Board members and management to continue building on this great legacy.”

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News GCSI

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Cruise Ship Orderbook

113 Ships | 237,024 Berths | $65 Billion | View

AB InBev

New 2020 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Full Insight

All Operators

Data Sets

Trends

140 Page PDF

Order Today
Cartagena

Expedition Cruise Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today