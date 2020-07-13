Atlas Ocean Voyages Adds Roundtrip Air to Inclusive Offering

Atlas Ocean Voyages announced today it is adding complimentary roundtrip air travel for all guests on all voyages, called All Inclusive All the Way.

This offer adds to the company's already included complimentary prepaid gratuities; alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages; Wi-Fi; L’Occitane bath amenities; a select shore excursion on every itinerary; and gourmet dining, as well as binoculars and butler service in suites.

“Augmenting our all-inclusive, luxe-adventure journeys to include complimentary air travel for all guests on all voyages is a fundamental product definition enhancement for Atlas Ocean Voyages,” said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “Atlas’ All Inclusive All the Way significantly enhances our guests’ total vacation experience by delivering greater convenience and value. Guests can rest assured that we take care of every detail of their experience from the moment they arrive at their departure airport.”

Adventurers and like-spirited travelers who book and make deposit on their Atlas journey can take advantage of limited-time, promotional savings and upgrades:

• Complimentary business-class air travel for suite guests from select U.S. and Canada gateways

• $1,000 savings per guest in suites or $500 per guest in all staterooms

• 50 percent reduced deposit

• Up to five percent savings when booking two consecutive Atlas itineraries.

“With All Inclusive All the Way, Travel Advisors are earning full commission on cruise fares that includes air – so no non-commissionables,” said Brandon Townsley, Vice President of Sales and Trade Partnerships for Atlas Ocean Voyages. “We are unwavering in our support for Travel Advisors and this product-definition change creates a more compelling selling point for our valued partners. Furthermore, we are continuing our GET PAID NOW program –an immediate gift card, valued up to $750, per deposited booking now – to recognize Travel Advisors for their invaluable role in creating unforgettable vacations for their clients.”