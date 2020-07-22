Introducing the Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine Summer 2020 Issue

The Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine Summer 2020 issue has been released.

The 128-page magazine focuses on European cruise brands and their strategies going forward. Another major topic is food and beverage, featuring exclusive interviews with industry-leading food and beverage executives and chefs.

The impact of COVID-19 and the return to service is also discussed with input from Carnival Corporation, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Also covered is crew repatriation, highlighting the cruise companies’ commitment to their crews and the hurdles they have had to overcome in order to get crew home safe and sound.

Special sections are devoted to expedition cruising and ship operations.

The Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine Summer 2020 issue is packed with original and exclusive reporting covering the global cruise industry.

Subscribe Today.