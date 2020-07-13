Galveston Wharves Awarded $3.75 Million Grant

Galveston Wharves has been awarded a $3.75 million state grant for a new internal roadway to improve port access and traffic flow between 14th and 20th streets, according to a press release.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) awarded the Rider 38 Grant as part of the 2019-2020 Port Access Program.

Construction of the $5 million project is planned to begin in August 2021 and estimated to be complete in late 2022. It is one section of an internal roadway that will run through port property from 14th Street to 53rd Street.

The balance of funds, $1.25 million will come from the port’s operating revenue.

“This is a priority project identified in the port’s 20-Year Strategic Master Plan to support our business growth,” said Port Director and CEO Rodger Rees. “We are grateful to TxDot for awarding us this grant and acknowledging the importance of the Port Access Program.”