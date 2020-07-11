Cruise Industry News GCSI

Port Canaveral Awarded Federal Grant for Port Security Upgrades

U.S. Department of Homeland Security FEMA funding will enhance the Port’s capabilities in threat detection and response

The Canaveral Port Authority has been awarded $908,015 in federal funding by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Port Security Grant Program (PSGP), according to a press release. 

The grant will be augmented by a 25 percent Port match for a $1.2 million project to improve Port Canaveral’s port-wide risk prevention, threat mitigation and security response service capabilities.

“In an ever-changing complex global environment, our mission to ensure the safety and securing of our Port and surrounding community is a top priority,” Port CEO and Director Captain John Murray stated. “This federal grant will help us invest in some new technologies to broaden our capabilities to protect our people and assets with an enhanced ability to detect and respond to threats.”

Port Canaveral was one of over 30 U.S. ports awarded FY 2020 federal funding from FEMA’s $100 million PSGP program, which provides grants to ports on a competitive basis each year. The program’s priority is to protect critical port infrastructure, enhance maritime domain awareness, improve port-wide maritime security risk management, and maintain or re-establish maritime security mitigation protocols that support Port recovery and resiliency capabilities.

