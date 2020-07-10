Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Enchanted Princess Successfully Completes Her Sea Trials

Enchanted Princess

The new Enchanted Princess has successfully completed her sea trials recently as the new Princess Cruise ship now awaits a delivery date later this year.

The Royal-class ship left Fincantieri where it was built for a series of test manoeuvres, putting the ship through its paces from top speed to crash stops.

The sea trials also present an opportunity to test all technical systems aboard.

Following the successful sea trials, the ship is now back in the Fincantieri shipyard for further finishing.

Enchanted Princess will be the fifth ship in Princess Cruises’ line of Royal-class ships, joining the Royal Princess, Regal Princess, Majestic Princess, and Sky Princess.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News 2020 Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

2021 Cruise Industry News European Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

113 Ships | 237,024 Berths | $65 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News River Executive Guide

New 2020 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Full Insight

All Operators

Data Sets

Trends

140 Page PDF

Order Today
2021 Cruise Industry News European Market Report

Expedition Cruise Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today
Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking