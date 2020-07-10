Enchanted Princess Successfully Completes Her Sea Trials

The new Enchanted Princess has successfully completed her sea trials recently as the new Princess Cruise ship now awaits a delivery date later this year.

The Royal-class ship left Fincantieri where it was built for a series of test manoeuvres, putting the ship through its paces from top speed to crash stops.

The sea trials also present an opportunity to test all technical systems aboard.

Following the successful sea trials, the ship is now back in the Fincantieri shipyard for further finishing.

Enchanted Princess will be the fifth ship in Princess Cruises’ line of Royal-class ships, joining the Royal Princess, Regal Princess, Majestic Princess, and Sky Princess.