American Queen Announces New Itinerary for 2021

American Queen Steamboat Company has announced it has officially partnered with the American Heart Association (AHA) as part of its new charitable giving series, which will launch with the Heart of the Mississippi Cruise on February 14, 2021.

As a Life is Why We Give supporter, AQSC will donate $50,000 in 2021 plus 100% of the proceeds from a special 5k fundraiser towards heart and stroke research and awareness, according to a press release.

“We are excited to partner with the American Heart Association since these issues are not only important to our team here at AQSC, but for many of our guests as well,” said John Waggoner, founder and CEO of American Queen Steamboat Company. “Giving back is important to our mission at AQSC and our new charitable giving series is designed not only to give back to key organizations, but also to our guests with new tools and skills they can incorporate into their daily lives.”

The Heart of the Mississippi Cruise will sail from Memphis to New Orleans on the American Countess from February 14-21, 2021 with a pre-cruise hotel stay in Memphis on Feb. 13, 2021.

“The American Heart Association is always looking for engaging and innovative ways to educate the public on heart health and stroke prevention, so the partnership with American Queen Steamboat Company was a perfect fit for both,” said Whitten Montgomery, AHA Development Director. “This cruise will raise money for heart and stroke research, and what better time to focus on the heart than during the week of Valentine’s Day.”

In addition to shore excursions in ports of call including Vicksburg, MS; Natchez, MS; St. Francisville, LA and Baton Rouge, LA, guests can enjoy special activities onboard, including:

• Private 5k/3k with souvenir t-shirt, medal and finish-line celebration featuring live music at Nottoway, an AQSC exclusive port.

• Special, heart-healthy entrees including salmon e papillote and chicken piccata served alongside the standard, regionally inspired menu on Valentine’s Day.

• A heart healthy cooking demonstration and wellness presentation led by an AHA representative.

• A hands-only CPR class led by an AHA representative.

• Daily morning stretching on the top deck or in the Theatre, weather permitting.

The cruise will culminate with a 5k, or abbreviated 3k, run/walk at Nottoway, a member of Historic Hotels of America and an AQSC exclusive port. Participating guests will receive a souvenir t-shirt and medal and 100% of the $25 entry fee will be donated directly to the Life is Why We Give campaign. Guests who do not wish to participate in the 5k/3k may also donate directly onboard, or via AQSC’s public donation portal.