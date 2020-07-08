Salén Ship Management Partners with Bureau Veritas

Salén Ship Management has partnered with Bureau Veritas to deploy Bureau Veritas’ Safe Guard Hygiene Excellence Label and resume cruising with confidence.

Salen manages a trio of small expedition ships, the Island Sky, Caledonian Sky and Hebridean Sky, which are all former Renaissance ship..

As a part of the partnership, Bureau Veritas will create a program and then audit Salén Ship Management to certify the safe reopening of its ships, ensuring they have met the highest sanitation, health, safety and hygiene standards and procedures, according to a press release.

In addition to social distancing aboard and the use of PPE, the program includes:



• Fewer customers per cruise.

• Temperature checks before entering the ship.

• Longer boarding process to maintain distance.

• Updated cleaning and use protocols for shared spaces.

• Increased cleaning in common spaces.

• Fewer shows/entertainment.

• Only cleaning rooms at request of guest and when cruise is over.

• Less destination stops, increased inspection and sanitization before being allowed back on ship.

• More B/L/D timeslots to reduce traffic in eating areas.

• Booking timeslots for pool use, zip-lining, activities onboard, etc.

• Sanitizing or wash stations located throughout.

• Training of local processes if docked in another state/country.

• Increased medical staff onboard.

• More access to new handbooks (including digital copy during agreement/payment).



