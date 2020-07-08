Scenic Group’s MKM Yachts Welcomed as Shipbuilder at Croatian Shipyard

Earlier this month, The Scenic Group’s newly formed shipbuilding company, MKM Yachts, was granted a sub concession at the Maj 3 Shipyard in Rijeka, Croatia, in an official signing ceremony attended by the Croatian Minister of Transport, Infrastructure and Sea, Oleg Butkovic, according to a press release.

MKM Yachts, wholly owned by the Scenic Group, will be the prime contractor for all of the group’s new-build ship projects in Croatia, with construction of Scenic Eclipse II already underway.

Scenic Group also confirmed construction of four additional custom-built vessels over the next six years, all of which will continue the brand’s signature five-star ultra-luxury standard.

Glen Moroney, Chairman of the Scenic Group commented, “This is a very exciting development for the Scenic Group to build on the experiences gained with the construction of Scenic Eclipse I and utilizing the team we have built that delivered her in difficult circumstances. Plans are well advanced for future projects and we look forward to sharing these at the appropriate time.”