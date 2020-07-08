Hurtigruten Will Have 14 Ships Back in Service

After a successful return to sailing last month, Hurtigruten has released its plans to further ramp-up operations with 14 of 16 ships returning in August and September, according to a press release.

In addition, Hurtigruten launches a series of new itineraries in the British Isles over the coming months.

"With the safety and well-being of our guests and crew as our number one priority, the response to our successful return to sailing last month has been extremely positive from both the local communities, our guests and crew. As travel restrictions are lifted, we are now entering the next phase of our step by step return to full operation," said Hurtigruten CEO Daniel Skjeldam.

Hurtigruten marked the return of cruising as MS Finnmarken became the first ocean cruise ship in the world to return to sailing with her June 16 departure. With limiting capacity and strict hygiene measures, Hurtigruten currently operates five ships on international and domestic Norwegian itineraries.

Highlights:

Hurtigruten marks the return of Arctic expedition cruising, as the MS Roald Amundsen and MS Spitsbergen will sail in July and will offer six- to 15-day voyages on the Arctic archipelago of Svalbard.

Step by step, seven additional ships will be introduced on the Bergen to Kirkenes voyage along the Norwegian coast in August and September. Four ships are currently sailing the route.

Hurtigruten said it is launching a series of exclusive British Isles itineraries on the MS Roald Amundsen. Departing from Portsmouth (Sep 2), Liverpool (Sep 7 and 17) and Glasgow (Sep 12), the short expedition cruises will take guests to off-the-beaten-track destinations such as Isles of Scilly, Fowey, Rathlin Island, Fortwilliam, Oban, Fishguard and Waterford.

"We are thrilled to announce our new British Isles itineraries, and put a lot of pride into handpicking the destinations. We wanted to make sure guests can enjoy the British Isles like never before, visiting remote isles, seeing rugged nature and amazing wildlife, and enjoying charming coastal cities, towns and villages while avoiding the mass tourism crowds," noted Skjeldam.

