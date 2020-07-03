Costa Cancels Cruises Into August

Costa Diadema

Costa announced a further pause for all its cruises until August 15, 2020 and the cancellation of all cruises in Northern Europe for the remainder of the 2020 summer season, according to a statement.

"The decision is linked to the uncertainty on the gradual reopening of ports to cruise ships and the restrictions that may still be in place for the movements of people due to the COIVD-19 global pandemic. In addition, the Company is also communicating the cancellation of all future cruises of the Costa Victoria," the company said. 

In the meantime, Costa said it is working alongside all relevant authorities to define health protocols for a potential restart of cruises as soon as possible.

 

