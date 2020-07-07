New 2021 Europe Market Report Now Available from CIN

The just released 2021 European Market Report by Cruise Industry News is now available for immediate download, providing a complete overview of all European cruise brands with projections and market capacity data sets through 2027.

Cruise Industry News has profiled all the major and minor players, while outlining capacity and potential market growth across all brands into the late 2020s.

Statistics are available on the brand level, as well as by market segment and region from 2019 through 2027.

The report is the comprehensive guide to all the European cruise brands, which operate globally.

In addition is coverage of other smaller and niche European brands, as well as key challenges and regional markets in the in a concise 130-page PDF.

Table of Contents | Download Now

There is also exclusive analysis and insight including market statistics and supply projections through 2027, in addition to a break-down of the market by year, cruise line capacity and number of ships.