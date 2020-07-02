Citing Demand, Viking Opens 2023 Mississippi Season

Viking today announced that new 2023 sailings of its Mississippi River cruises are now on sale, citing demand.

The company’s first custom vessel, Viking Mississippi, will debut in August 2022 and will sail voyages on the Lower and Upper Mississippi River, between New Orleans and St. Paul.

Viking said a number of 2022 sailings are already sold out and soaring demand has led the company to open additional 2023 sailing dates sooner than originally expected.

"We are very pleased at the initial response and support we have received from guests and community partners along the Mississippi River,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. "Like me, many travelers are planning ahead for when we will once again be exploring the world in comfort – to exotic destinations as well as those closer to home. We look forward to welcoming guests as we bring modern river cruising to the Mississippi River in 2022.”

Currently scheduled ports of call on Viking’s new Mississippi River cruises comprise seven U.S. states: Louisiana (Baton Rouge, Darrow, New Orleans and St. Francisville); Mississippi (Natchez and Vicksburg); Tennessee (Memphis); Missouri (Hannibal, St. Louis); Iowa (Burlington, Dubuque and Davenport); Wisconsin (La Crosse); and Minnesota (Red Wing, St. Paul).